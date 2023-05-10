Invesco flags two former Woodford funds over underperformance concerns

Invesco CIO Stephanie Butcher said that she was “pleased to see significant improvement" in performance after the changes implemented following her appointment the role in 2020.

Of the 54 funds included in the firm's value assessment for the year ending 31 December 2022, two were identified as unlikely to be consistently delivering value due to their poor performance.

Throughout the reported period, the board of Invesco Fund Managers said the £1bn Invesco UK Equity Income and £2.5bn Invesco UK Equity High Income funds delivered on their income objectives but failed to deliver capital growth over the long-term "as consistently as we would have liked".

The funds underperformed their benchmarks, leading to the board placing both strategies "under close review".

Neil Woodford became the manager of the Invesco UK Equity High Income and UK Equity Income funds in February 1988 and October 1990 respectively, and ran the strategies until March 2014, when he left to set up Woodford Investment Management.

Then head of UK equities Mark Barnett was handed over the funds upon Woodford's departure, but he left Invesco in May 2020 following a review of the firm's UK equities range by Stephanie Butcher, who was appointed CIO in October 2019.

Ciaran Mallon and James Goldstone took over as the new co-managers after Barnett's exit and enhancements were made to the investment process. Changes also included the appointment of Martin Walker as UK equities chief.

"After a review of the areas of concern, we decided action was appropriate. We will continue to monitor whether the changes made are driving increased value. We believe that, following the changes, the fund is positioned to deliver value in future," the firm wrote in the report.

According to FE fundinfo, the Invesco UK Equity Income and UK Equity High Income funds delivered a 39.9% and 38.5% return respectively over the last three years, outperforming the IA All Companies sector (35.4%).

The firm also marked other 16 funds ‘red' due to only outperforming their benchmark less than 25% of the time, with six of these flagged as providing inconsistent value to investors.

These included the £503m Invesco Global Targeted Returns, £6.8m Global Targeted Income, £112.5m Responsible Japanese Equity Value and £186.3m US equity fund, as well as the UK Equity Income and UK Equity High Income funds.

Invesco said it had taken action to remediate performance challenges on all of these funds.

According to the report, 14 funds outperformed their benchmark 50% or more of the time, while 11 funds outperformed their benchmark between 25% and 50% of the time.

More broadly, the board found that 36 out of 54 funds met all of their primary objectives: achieving income, capital growth and/or their ESG mandate.

CIO Butcher said that she was "pleased" to see "significant improvement" in performance after the changes implemented following her appointment as CIO in 2020.

"Across the fund range, we have now settled into a period of stability in terms of our teams and processes and will continue to monitor performance closely to see how these play out over the long term," she said.

"We are confident that we have the right infrastructure in place and are working hard to address any areas where challenges remain."