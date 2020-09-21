How much longer will value funds keep heads above water?

Another week, another column in the financial press questioning whether the latest fund manager departure marks "the death knell for value funds".

Last week, M&G announced the resignation of Tom Dobell from its £1.4bn Recovery fund after more than 20 years at its helm.

In April, value veteran Alastair Mundy took long-term leave from managing Ninety One's £501m Temple Bar investment trust for health reasons, while Invesco's Mark Barnett was removed from the Perpetual Income & Growth trust within the same month.

For every value fund that suffers a manager exit, a high-growth tech fund is reaching record-breaking performance highs.

In fact, it was less than 12 weeks ago that Polar Capital's Global Technology fund soft closed following £1.6bn of inflows over just three months.

According to data from FE fundinfo, the MSCI ACWI Value index has returned 110.6% over the past decade to time of writing (17 September), while the MSCI ACWI Quality and Growth indices have gained 303% and 275.2% respectively.

Die-hard contrarians may see this as a sign that it has never been a better time to buy into value funds, while those who adopt a more cautious approach may see this as a warning signal.

Those who want to diversify their portfolios by holding a blend of both strategies, however, may struggle to do so if investable value options are shrinking while the number of high-growth funds available are increasing.

This is without taking style drift into account, as managers gradually inch up the quality spectrum so as not to miss out on market upside.

Rather than exhausting the 'value versus growth' debate, perhaps the question should be: 'How long can value funds survive while these types of companies remain so unloved?'

Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, believes 2020 feels reminiscent of the late-1990s and early-2000s, when then-star manager Neil Woodford was almost pushed out of Invesco Perpetual and ex-CIO at Philips and Drew Tony Dye was sacked after moving more of clients' money into cash shortly before the tech bubble burst.

"However, money will continue to leave value - especially as dividends have been under pressure this year," he said. "Funds will shrink and managers will leave. I am not sure about value firms, but times will definitely be tougher for them."

Paul Green, a portfolio manager on the multi-manager team at BMO GAM, recently told Investment Week the key for managers could be to "lean towards value" rather than "bombed-out businesses".

"A lot of these value managers have actually managed to upgrade their portfolio by buying companies that aren't necessarily likely to fail, but have recently been oversold simply because they are not a sexy tech name dominating the market," he said.

Given the heady heights tech valuations have reached, leaving companies in other sectors trailing in the dust, will the definition of value be rewritten?

With the world as we know it having changed in a few short months, it would be remiss to rule it out.