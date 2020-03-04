Man Group
Man Group appoints former Deutsche Bank CEO as chairman
John Cryan to join on 1 January
Man Group president Sorrell to step down
Reportedly leaving for a rival
Results round-up: RLAM assets hit record £130bn in H1
Trading updates to 30 June 2019
Improving the visibility of LGBT+ in asset management
Industry's diversity drives in focus
Man GLG launches UK version of High Yield Opps fund
Available to wider range of investors
UK sets up Impact Investing Institute
Still looking for CEO
ShareAction targets fund groups over GPGs and diversity failings - Reports
Sector has 'a particularly poor record on the gender pay gap'
Man Group hires GAM's Rickert to lead European real estate debt team
Targets 'conservative positioning' late cycle
Man Group's quant business unveils China A-shares UCITS fund
Man Numeric's sixth UCITS fund
How did listed asset managers fare in 2018?
Turnaround from 2017
Man Group appoints co-head of responsible investment as it eyes new strategies
Seeing client demand for sustainable strategies
Man Group hires BlackRock manager to launch multi-asset strategy
Working with Ben Funnell
Gender pay gap reports: SJP reveals 47.2% gender pay gap
Latest company announcements
Deutsche Bank and Man Group team up for alternative UCITS fund launch
Employs AHL Equity Alpha strategy
Man GLG recruits head of machine learning
Ferreira re-joining
EMD provides boost for Man GLG after difficult 2016
Inflows of $2bn
Man Group shares fall as GLG arm weighs on profits
Statutory loss of $272m
Man GLG launches global long/short fund for new hire
Managed by Priya Kodeeswaran
Former MPC member Dame Barker to join Man Group board
Currently non-exec for OBR
GLG founder Lagrange steps back from fund oversight to take on advisory role
Becomes senior adviser at Man Group
Update: Man Group completes Aalto acquisition
Also reports quarterly results
Man Group commits to UK headquarters
GLG long only FUM dives 22% in H2
Man Group chief Manny Roman to join PIMCO as CEO
Steps down at end of August