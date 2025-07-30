This marked a 14.6% expansion from $168.6bn as of 31 December 2024. The asset manager said the increase was largely driven by total net inflows, which hit $17.6bn between January 2025 and June 2025 and were driven by Man Group's long-only range of strategies. Man Group forecasts $5.6bn fall in AUM in the first two weeks of April The figure marked "our strongest six months on record," according to Robyn Grew, CEO of Man Group, who called the AUM rise "another period of organic growth for the firm". She noted that a significant inflow highlight came from a $13.2bn subscription fro...