BoE rate cut priced in but Trump factor raises future volatility concerns

Ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee's meeting, economists at ING economics forecast an 8-1 vote in favour of a quarter-point cut, "with arch-hawk Catherine Mann once again dissenting", the economists predicted. Mann is yet to vote for a rate cut and has consistently made the case for further hikes, despite the remainder of the MPC becoming increasingly dovish. Andrew Bailey forecasts four BoE rate cuts in 2025 – reports This widely anticipated change would see the current Bank rate cut from 4.75% to 4.5%, with inflation sitting at 2.5%, slightly above the central bank's 2% targ...