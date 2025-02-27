Man Group annual profits surge by over 39% as AUM boasts small rise

The latest PBT figures came in significantly higher than the $340m reported in 2023, with the firm's statutory profit also up by 27.3% from $234m in 2023 to $298m last year. The bump in the firm's PBT was driven by its net management fee revenues, which increased by 14% on annual basis to almost $1.1bn in 2024 (2023: $963m), while its core performance fees stood at $310m, up from $180m in 2023. Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions Robyn Grew, chief executive officer of Man Group, said she is "pleased to report a strong set of results for 2024" following her...