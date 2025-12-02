Women in Investment Awards 2025 - Winners' Gallery

Celebrating the achievements of women across the industry

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 1 min read

Investment Week was delighted to honour the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2025, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions, at a special ceremony in London on 26 November.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

On the night gallery - Women in Investment Awards 2025

Sustainable Investment Awards Winner's Interview: T. Rowe Price Global Impact Credit Fund

More on Industry

Women in Investment Awards 2025 - Winners' Gallery
Industry

Women in Investment Awards 2025 - Winners' Gallery

Celebrating the achievements of women across the industry

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 02 December 2025 • 1 min read
Ex-City minister Tulip Siddiq found guilty in Bangladesh corruption case - reports
Industry

Ex-City minister Tulip Siddiq found guilty in Bangladesh corruption case - reports

Two-year prison sentence

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 December 2025 • 2 min read
On the night gallery - Women in Investment Awards 2025
Industry

On the night gallery - Women in Investment Awards 2025

Celebrating women's achievements across the investment industry

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 28 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot