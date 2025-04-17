Man Group forecasts $5.6bn fall in AUM in the first two weeks of April

In a trading statement today (17 April), the firm expected its AUM to have declined to $167bn in the first two weeks of April, down from $172.6bn in Q1 ending on 31 March. Man Group annual profits surge by over 39% as AUM boasts small rise In addition, the group said its run-rate net management fees slightly exceeded $1bn as at 14 April 2025. In its quarterly results, the firm reported $3.6bn in net inflows and $1.5bn gains from several other sources including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and private market strategies. However, last quarter's AUM was offset by $1....