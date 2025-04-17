Man Group forecasts $5.6bn fall in AUM in the first two weeks of April

AUM at $167bn

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Man Group has said it expects its assets under management to have shrunk by $5.6bn between 1 and 14 April.

In a trading statement today (17 April), the firm expected its AUM to have declined to $167bn in the first two weeks of April, down from $172.6bn in Q1 ending on 31 March. Man Group annual profits surge by over 39% as AUM boasts small rise In addition, the group said its run-rate net management fees slightly exceeded $1bn as at 14 April 2025. In its quarterly results, the firm reported $3.6bn in net inflows and $1.5bn gains from several other sources including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and private market strategies. However, last quarter's AUM was offset by $1....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Jerome Powell warns Trump's tariffs could jeopardise Fed's inflation and unemployment targets

abrdn Diversified Income and Growth commences sale of private market assets

Trustpilot