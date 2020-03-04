Macro
Ten policy proposals that appeal to a new generation
Key themes to generate much-needed growth
What was the 2019 word of the year?
The most popular phrase of last year revealed
Barings expands research team with chief European strategist
Effective 16 December
Neuberger Berman launches Macro Opportunities FX fund
Led by Ugo Lancioni
Amundi unveils multi-asset sustainable fund
Launch to meet demand for ESG investing
Postcard from Japan: Creative solutions to the low-growth environment
Headlines 'don't reflect the whole story'
A Postcard from China: Insights from the inside
Analysts in bullish mood
Budget 2018: Hammond to hike income tax relief a year early
UK deficit to reach lowest level in 20 years by 2023/24
Jim Rogers set to launch ETF of ETFs backed by AI
With ETF Managers Group
GAM rebrands Star Alternative Fixed Income fund
Managed by Haywood and Dragten
JPM Global Macro Opps team introduces 'widespread technology adoption' theme to £905m fund
Development of EM and US themes
BlackRock launches thematic iShares ETF range to capture 'megatrends'
Four funds for global themes
Scottish Mortgage's Anderson: Why we should have bought more of top holding Amazon
Tech giant represents 10% of trust
Meet the Investment Influencers: Stanhope Capital's Jonathan Bell
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Jonathan Bell, partner and CIO of Stanhope Capital.
Omni converts Macro strategy into UCITS fund
Follows increase in demand
Jeffrey: Economies must adapt to China's slowing growth without mutual damage
Core economic views unchanged