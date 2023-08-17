Federal Reserve officials split over future path for interest rate hikes

Minutes of July policy meeting

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
After hiking interest rates to their highest in 22 years last month, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed cracks in the consensus among members.
Image:

After hiking interest rates to their highest in 22 years last month, the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed cracks in the consensus among members.

Federal Reserve officials are still warning about “significant upside risks" to inflation, though debates over whether to implement further hikes have grown within the rate-setting committee.

After hiking interest rates to their highest level in 22 years last month, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed cracks in the consensus among members.

Despite the committee unanimously backing the 25bps rate hike last month, the minutes revealed that some meeting participants, which includes nonvoting members, opposed the recent hike, instead arguing the Fed should have held steady and observe how previous hikes are affecting the economy.

Deep Dive: US dollar dominance remains despite 'loss of trust'

"Participants generally noted a high degree of uncertainty regarding the cumulative effects on the economy of past monetary policy tightening," the minutes said.

The uncertainty of the effects and passthrough time of previous hikes was an overarching theme of the minutes, as Fed officials attempt to balance tackling inflation while avoiding "overtightening".

"A number of participants judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the committee's goals had become more two sided, and it was important that the committee's decisions balance the risk of an inadvertent overtightening of policy against the cost of an insufficient tightening," the minutes said.

Nevertheless, there was a strong consensus that inflation was still "unacceptably high", and officials would be closely watching further evidence to see if inflation was "clearly on a path" back to the 2% target.

Market odds of a hike at the FOMC's next meeting on 20 September have ticked up following the publication of the minutes, rising from 12% to 13.5%, according to data from CME Group.

Following the release of the minutes yesterday (16 August), US Treasury yields hit their highest level since October, with the ten-year yield currently sitting at 4.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended the day down 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

"The fight against inflation in the United States is still ongoing, with the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting indicating that another rate hike is still on the table, which has the potential to push the US into a deeper downturn," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

St James's Place appoints head of economic research

Core inflation remains 'stubborn' despite falling headline figure

More on Economics

Total sales for the May 2023 through July 2023 period were up 2.3% from the same time a year ago.
Economics

US retail sales beat expectations to rise 0.7% in July

Retail and food sales rose 3.2%

Laura Miller
clock 15 August 2023 • 1 min read
'The Bank of England is now forecasting that we will avoid recession.'
Economics

'Better than expected' UK GDP grows 0.5% in June

Up 0.2% for Q2 2023

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 August 2023 • 2 min read
The US appears to have met its fabled 'soft landing', with inflation recently sitting as low as 3%, while unemployment continues to fall to record lows and growth remains steadily above zero.
Economics

Central bank divergence looms as developed economies face macroeconomic variance

Inflation continues to fluctuate

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 August 2023 • 7 min read
Most read
01

91% of investment trusts end H1 on discount as macroeconomic stresses bite

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House boosts sustainable infrastructure team with triple hire

16 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

Evenlode Global Equity among seven funds to gain Elite Ratings from FundCalibre

17 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

St James's Place appoints head of economic research

17 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

BofA: Investors lift economic expectations for Asia despite long-term concerns over China

16 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot