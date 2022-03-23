Spring Statement 2022: UK to face biggest fall in living standards since records began

Sunak warned in his speech that the OBR report had not accounted for the full impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sunak warned in his speech that the OBR report had not accounted for the full impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and "we should be prepared for the economy and public finances to worsen, potentially significantly".

After news this morning that inflation hit 6.2% in February, the OBR said today that it expects inflation to average 7.4% this year.

The Bank of England had previously warned that inflation could reach as high as 8%, but the OBR now sees inflation hitting a 40-year high of 8.7% in the fourth quarter of this year.

Inflation is then predicted to fall to 4% in 2023 and just 1.5% in 2024. However, the public body noted that there was significant uncertainty: "if energy prices stay at current levels beyond the middle of next year, the UK would face a larger and more persistent increase in the price level and fall in real household incomes.

"If prices fall more quickly than currently expected the reverse would be true"

UK GDP growth is now forecast at only 3.8% in 2022, down from the previous estimate of 6%. The OBR then said that GDP will grow just 1.8% in 2023, 2.1% in 2024, 1.8% in 2025 and 1.7% in 2026.

However, Sunak emphasised that unemployment was still forecast to be "lower in every year" for the next five years, as it currently sits at a pre-pandemic level of 3.9%.

Sunak's announcements today were partially designed to attempt to spur economic growth and close the productivity gap between other nations, especially due to the UK's lower rates of innovation and capital investment. The chancellor said the new reforms to research and development tax credits and an announcement of a tax rates on business investment in the autumn is meant to address these problems.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that "while the unemployment rate is expected to be unaffected by the slowing of economic growth, it does feel as if we are entering a stagflationary period. It will be difficult for the economy to emerge from this without some additional stimulus, but with interest rates on the rise it is a tricky balancing act for the government and the Bank of England."

Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist for the BlackRock Investment Institute, added that "the room to manoeuvre on policy is narrower than ever for the Bank [of England] and the Treasury".

He continued: "The Bank is in a bind because while it acknowledges that supply-driven inflation is still likely to rise further, it knows overly aggressive tightening could come at too high a cost to growth and employment. The Treasury, meanwhile, is constrained by debt-to-GDP at multiples of levels in the early 1990s, with surging inflation pushing up borrowing costs."