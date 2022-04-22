Retail sales fall as consumer confidence tumbles to 2008 lows

Retail sales down 1.4%

Non-store retailing was the largest contributor, falling 7.9% in March
UK retail sales fell by 1.4% last month, as news emerged that consumer confidence has reached near-record lows.

Data released today (22 April) by the Office for National Statistics found the largest contributor to a fall in retail sales came from non-store retailing, which fell 7.9% in March compared to a 6.9% drop in February. However, the ONS noted that sales in the sector "were 20.3% above their pre-coronavirus February 2020 levels".

Food and petrol sales also fell sharply, with the ONS citing rising prices as possible explanations for the declines. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 7% in March.

Meanwhile, the UK consumer confidence index dropped by seven points to -38 in April, close to the lowest level since records began in 1974.

The index, which is down from -15 just a year ago, has fuelled fears of a renewed economic downturn in the second quarter.

When examining the five components that make up the confidence index, views on personal finances and the general economy were actually worse than the 2008 financial crash.

AJ Bell platform customer numbers up despite 'uncertain market backdrop'

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said that the retail sales data "was below or near worst expectations; probably the most surprising thing was that expectations were as high as they were given the pain that consumers are feeling at present.

"With consumer confidence indicators hitting levels last seen in the 2008 recession, the Bank of England has a fine line to tread between controlling inflation, sending the consumer over the edge and the economy heading south."

