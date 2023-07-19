Neuberger Berman unveils tactical macro fund

Based in New York, the manager will also be supported by twelve others within an investment team comprising of CIOs, research analysts, traders and portfolio specialists.

The Neuberger Berman Tactical Macro UCITS fund aims to achieve positive returns regardless of the market environment through identifying market pricing imbalances across a range of asset classes, markets and regions in a risk-managed framework.

Surgent, who has over 30 years of experience, is a member of Neuberger Berman's asset allocation committee, which the firm said provided a tactical macro perspective for the multi-asset group.

Surgent said: "Recently, the macro investment environment has been characterised by higher inflation, more volatile rates and shifting correlations between public equities and bonds.

"With the launch of this UCITS fund, we can offer investors a strategy that is uncorrelated to traditional asset classes, truly multi-asset and is tactical in views, implementation and risk management."

José Cosio, head of global intermediary (ex US) at Neuberger Berman, added: "Portfolio diversification is crucial to weather market turbulence.

"With this in mind, we are pleased to offer clients a unique multi-asset macro process that captures short-term dislocating catalyst events, more outward-looking thematic events and diversifiers."