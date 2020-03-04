london
Fiera Capital sets up new HQ for European operations in London
Office will house Fiera Real Estate UK, Fiera Capital UK and Fiera Infrastructure
Coronavirus: A 'true black swan in the making' or a 'tactical opportunity'?
Counting the potential cost of the outbreak
IA and AFME back alternative reduced LSE trading hours
Consultation closes 31 January
IW's 25th anniversary: A 25-year rollercoaster ride
A tale of transformation from a Brewer Street start-up to a long-lasting media business
Limited spaces left for Investment Week's Select 2020 event
12 meetings with portfolio managers on offer
Property outlook 2020: Brexit uncertainty weighs but opportunities to be found
Retail will continue to struggle
Perrett to replace Bruce on M&G Asian fund
Following September hires
PGIM Fixed Income expands London team with four hires
Including three credit analysts
Allianz GI's Utermann: Irrational behaviour makes hard Brexit more likely
Cautious on sterling and UK equities
Revealed: The shortlist for IW's Tax Efficiency Awards 2019/20
Ceremony takes place on 29 November
Incisive Media launches its first Women in Investment Festival
Will take place 3 March 2020
R&M appoints ex-Pioneer's Hanratty to lead global distribution
Previously at Pioneer for 15 years
M&G hires seven-strong Asia Pacific equities team; Du Preez steps down
New posts in London, Singapore and Hong Kong
Aberdeen Standard Investments appoints ESG investment director
Focus on emerging markets and Asia Pacific
Amundi appoints head of credit research for fixed income
Poached from HSBC GAM
Nomura in talks to relocate European hub from London to Paris post-Brexit
Already planning broker dealer in Frankfurt
French financial regulator will not challenge UK delegation arrangements
Brussels still making changes
Brewin Dolphin appoints London divisional director
Previously at UBS Wealth Management
UK elections spree causes 'upswing' in City hiring
Brexit dampens job seeker numbers
JP Morgan buys Dublin building for 1,000 staff
Moving positions from London ahead of Brexit
Boston Partners unveils London office as it targets European investors
Manages AUM of $90.6bn