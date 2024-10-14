Government to announce billions of financing for AI and 'growth areas' at inaugural International Investment Summit

The Labour government is preparing to unveil billions worth of investments in what it calls “emerging growth sectors”, including AI and life sciences at its first International Investment Summit.
Hosted at the Guildhall in London, the summit was advertised as a chance for the UK to demonstrate it is "open for business", as chancellor Rachel Reeves described it. According to Downing Street, securing investment in the UK "is central to the government's mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs", and in turn "improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off". UK appoints ex-Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson as investment minister Attendees will be accompanied by ministers, and likely former Darktrace chi...
