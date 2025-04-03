Dentons' Nik Colbridge: What IPO candidates really care about when choosing a listing venue

For IPO candidates at the very beginning of the listing process, the key question is where is best for it to list?
For most businesses, this means which index will deliver the highest valuation and, importantly for those awaiting expiry of a lock-up to fully exit, the most liquidity. While some listing venues, notably in London, have recently embarked on listing rule reforms to make their indices more attractive to potential issuers, the complexity of executing the IPO is generally a secondary consideration. Simplification of the listing process is welcome, particularly if it helps level the playing field between different venues – for example London, versus competitors for issuers in the Euronext...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes