AIM dealt fresh blow as Anexo Group eyes delisting

Re-registration as a private company

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider Anexo Group has set out plans to delist from the AIM market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Managers on high alert amid potential French government 'collapse' over deficit plans

Ex-Hipgnosis director Cindy Rampersaud joins JPMorgan US Smaller Companies trust

More on Equities

AIM dealt fresh blow as Anexo Group eyes delisting
Equities

AIM dealt fresh blow as Anexo Group eyes delisting

Re-registration as a private company

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 August 2025 • 1 min read
Schroders' Masaki Taketsume: Finding value in Japan's AI supply chain
Equities

Schroders' Masaki Taketsume: Finding value in Japan's AI supply chain

Opportunities beyond saturated US

Masaki Taketsume
clock 21 August 2025 • 4 min read
Pictet AM's Gillian Diesen: Returns in the new era of inclusive luxury
Equities

Pictet AM's Gillian Diesen: Returns in the new era of inclusive luxury

Broadening audiences

Gillian Diesen
clock 31 July 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot