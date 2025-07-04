London records worst IPO volume in H1 2025 in thirty years

'Steep decline in new listings'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Global financial hub London witnessed £160m in initial public offering (IPO) fundraising in H1 2025, the lowest value since records began in 1995.

It also recorded only five IPOs in the year-to-date, the lowest number since 2009, according to data from Dealogic. In H1 2009, there were only two IPOs, but they totalled £222m. BlackRock expects April volatility to return as it backs banking sector and shorter dated credit bonds This comes at a time when over 60 firms, with £12.3bn of market cap, are planning to leave AIM. Abby Glennie, co-manager of the abrdn UK Smaller Companies fund and the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust, warned the UK could be "left with a tiny, illiquid market". Samuel Kerr, head of equity capita...

