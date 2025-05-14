London needs to increase venture capital funding tenfold in ten years to remain competitive

Sami Moughrabie, founder and general partner at ATMOS Ventures and investment adviser to the Janus Accelerator in partnership with DASA, told Investment Week: "London is at a tipping point. Without a tenfold increase in venture capital over the next decade, it risks falling irreversibly behind faster-moving global tech hubs." James Codling, managing partner at Volution Ventures, concurred and said there was a "huge capital issue". He noted that "a lot of taxpayers' money has been devoted to early growth and the UK is phenomenally bad at investing after Series A". FCA seeks closer t...