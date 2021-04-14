Lombard Odier
Lombard Odier IM hires Raj Davé to launch special situations strategy
Joins 1798 Alternatives team
Hope springs eternal: Covid recovery is fertile ground for developing sustainable debt market and sustainability-linked bonds
Better engagement and rules standardisation are key
A recipe for disaster? 'Coiled spring' bond market falls 'just the beginning', experts warn
Low bond yields and vaccine roll-out could 'spell trouble'
Investors call for high-level action on humanitarian crisis at sea
Covid-19 strands 400,000 seafarers
'The worst outcome for markets': 'Electoral paralysis' as Trump bids to halt vote counting
Votes in ten states yet to be counted
Lombard Odier adds to global equity offering with China strategy
To capture 'unparalleled' domestic growth opportunity
NN IP appoints Marcin Adamczyk as head of emerging market debt
Replaces interim head Edith Siermann
Lombard Odier launches global fintech fund
Part of its $2bn suite of global thematic strategies
Lombard Odier poaches thematic equities team from Robeco
Henk Grootveld to lead the team