BlackRock hires for deputy head of sustainable investing

Kaminker joins from Lombard Odier, where he was group head of sustainable investment research, strategy and stewardship. In an internal memo on 11 July, BlackRock said he was a "globally recongised expert" and "built one of the industry's leading active sustainable portfolio ranges".

In his role Kaminker will look at product innovation globally in areas such as energy transition, biodiversity and climate resilience. He partner will with the BlackRock Investment Institute and the firm's investment platforms, as BlackRock looks "to root the firm's sustainable investing strategies in robust research and cutting-edge analytics".

He will report to Paul Bodnar, global head of sustainable investing and be based in London.

At the same time BlackRock announced the appointment of Emily McGlynn and Benjamin Attia as experts in natural resource economics and energy systems. They join the climate and sustainability research team.