Lombard Odier IM launches Future Electrification strategy

Investee companies will support the clean electrification and enhanced efficiency of buildings, transport and industry and production processes, as well as changing consumption patterns.

The fund is managed by lead portfolio manager Paul Udall, supported by junior portfolio manager Peter Burke-Smith and LOIM's sustainability research and investment teams.

With a global equity portfolio of 40 to 50 holdings, the strategy aims to have a bias towards high quality companies with sustainable financial models, business practices and business models.

The firms support demand for clean electrification and enhanced efficiency of buildings, transport and industry, as well as participate in the trend towards decarbonising the global energy supply by switching from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

The fund will also invest in firms it describes as "enablers", or producers of hardware, software and raw materials needed to help enable and accelerate the pace of the transition.

The strategy will aim to "harness the momentum" behind economy-wide electrification efforts, while capitalising on growing levels of policy support, increasing cost advantages and new and shifting revenue pools.

Udall said: "Electrification is now more than an emerging trend in the climate change race; the growing prominence of the electric vehicle, solar power and heat pump sectors in hidden applications like industrials illustrate how it has taken hold across global industries.

"With electrification expected to be the most immediate and impactful solution to climate and energy security crises, our dedicated Future Electrification Strategy will harness rising policy and industry-level support for the energy system's transition to an electrified model, while capitalising on the profit pools emerging as a result."

The newly-launched strategy is the latest addition to Lombard Odier's CLIC franchise, which aims to support progress towards net zero while promoting regenerative and nature-positive economic foundations.