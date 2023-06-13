Lombard Odier IM hires chief nature officer

Based in London, Marc Palahí takes on the role in the firm's recently launched holistiQ Investment Partners, a dedicated sustainable investment platform within LOIM.

Palahí joins from the European Forest Institute, where he worked since 2007 and served as director from 2015.

Only four FTSE 100 companies have 'credible' climate plans

In his new role, Palahí will be responsible for further developing the nature strategy within holistiQ's sustainable investment platform, creating new tools and investment solutions, the firm said.

He will also integrate nature centrally across holistiQ's sustainability research activities, which provide intelligence and connectivity across all LOIM's core businesses.

Previously, Palahí was responsible for driving the European Forest Institute's development as a pan-European science-policy platform.

Jean-Pascal Porcherot, co-head of LOIM and managing partner of Lombard Odier, said: "The world continues to face unprecedented challenges in building a more sustainable economic future, encompassing climate change, biodiversity loss, socio-economic inequalities as well as resource security and scarcity.

"The role nature has to play in addressing these issues is increasingly clear, and we must ensure that a just transition includes positive nature outcomes."

AllianzGI launches global sustainability equity team

Palahí added: "It is paramount that in the next decade we need to facilitate an unprecedented economic transformation if we want to place our world on a sustainable path.

"The good news is that we have the knowledge to do it but need to deploy capital at the right scale in the right solutions. My ambition is to contribute to Lombard Odier´s long-term sustainable commitment by placing nature and nature-based solutions at the centre of the global investment agenda."