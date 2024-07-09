Lombard Odier IM opens DataEdge alternatives strategy to external investors

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has opened its DataEdge equity market neutral strategy to external investors through a UCITS structure.
The strategy, which launched three years ago, aims to create a contrarian and diversified portfolio of 200-250 stocks that LOIM said differs from the hegemony of an "investment universe [that] is currently US centric, and predominantly focuses on small to mid-cap companies across consumer, technology, industrial and healthcare sectors". The strategy's methodology couples data analytics with systematic investment research to predict the impact of consumer behaviour trends on prospective company earnings. This is done with the purpose of taking positions that outperform the market benchmar...
