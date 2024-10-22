Lombard Odier poaches Mark Goddard from UBS for UK CEO role

Goddard will be in charge of the wealth manager's private client division in London, heading its team of bankers and investment specialists. Once he joins on 26 November, pending regulatory approval, he will report to partner and UK region head Duncan MacIntyre, as well as Lombard Odier Europe CEO Stephane Herrmann. Lombard Odier IM opens DataEdge alternatives strategy to external investors Having started his career at Coutts in 2001, Goddard moved to UBS in 2005, where he held multiple senior positions serving British clients, focusing specifically on entrepreneurs. Most recently,...