Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
Liontrust adds £1.4bn of net inflows in six months
Neptune acquisition takes AUM to £17.4bn
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
John Husselbee: Persisting with unicorns
Patience must be a watchword
Liontrust's Clements: A Thanksgiving letter from America
Week-long tour of the US
Liontrust half-year inflows soar to £723m as sustainable funds gain traction; Chairman to retire
Inflows up from £178m for same period last year
Meet the Investment Influencers: John Husselbee
Our interview series continues
Liontrust's Williams: Publicity around Trump's trade war will far outweigh long-term economic impact
What is the real impact of escalating China/US tensions?
Update: Unitholders approve Liontrust UK fund merger
Merger will occur on 25 October
Liontrust appoints BNY Mellon as fund services provider
Follows acquisition of Alliance Trust Investments
Liontrust sees AUM soar by almost £1bn in Q2 as CEO cites FMYA accolades
Winners at this year's ceremony
A wishlist for the industry
Regain the public’s trust
John Ions: The perception of Liontrust was bigger than the reality, but now we are beginning to fulfil that
Diversification through acquisition
Liontrust's Williams: Why Korea is on the podium for our fund's exposure
Currently hosting Winter Olympics
Update: Liontrust plans triple bond fund launches as Baillie Gifford's Phillips to join team
Baillie Gifford promotes team members to co-manage funds
Industry Voice: Healthy Investing
Martyn Jones explains how companies can help people achieve a better lifestyle through healthier eating and physical activity, while also potentially benefitting financially.
Industry Voice: Banking on returns
Neil Brown describes how banks can drive shareholder returns by being a powerful force for good for their customers.
Liontrust to absorb research costs post-MiFID II
Joins majority of managers
Industry Voice: Road to prosperity
The United Nations has targets to halve the number of deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020. This is not only the right thing to do but is also profitable for those companies that can develop the technologies that will deliver this target....
Industry Voice: The investment case for "doing good"
Author: Peter Michaelis
Liontrust appoints Meteos founder to board
Will join on 1 October