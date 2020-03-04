Liontrust Asset Management

Industry Voice: Healthy Investing
Martyn Jones explains how companies can help people achieve a better lifestyle through healthier eating and physical activity, while also potentially benefitting financially.

Industry Voice: Road to prosperity
The United Nations has targets to halve the number of deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020. This is not only the right thing to do but is also profitable for those companies that can develop the technologies that will deliver this target....