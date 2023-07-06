Quilter Investors hires analyst from Liontrust Asset Management

During Ferguson's tenure at Liontrust, he worked as an analyst on the multi-asset team, covering equities, fixed income, sustainable and alternative investments.

In his new role, Ferguson will be responsible for researching and analysing funds for inclusion within Quilter Investors' range of multi-asset portfolios, reporting to head of manager research Kristian Cassar, who joined the firm in March.

Cassar said: "As we enhance the research capabilities here at Quilter Investors, we are delighted to be welcoming someone of Malachi's talents to the team".

He said Ferguson's abilities and experience "will help in discovering a wide range of quality fund options that are of great value to our portfolio managers and ultimately our end clients".

According to Cassar, the market volatility of the past 18 months has resulted in research and analysis of investment funds becoming "increasingly crucial".

He said: "Malachi has proven in his previous role that he can analyse investments from across the multi-asset spectrum and with him we are excited to see the output our expanded research team can bring to the table."

Commenting on his appointment, Ferguson said he was pleased to be joining the firm, adding the "sheer magnitude of the investment funds industry means that thorough analytical research is essential to pinpoint rewarding investments".

He said: "Markets are very uncertain from a returns perspective just now, but this can also bring great opportunities to spot exciting and unique funds and I am excited to be doing that here at Quilter."