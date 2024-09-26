Blackfinch hires Mark Keogh as asset management distribution boss

Former Liontrust UK sales head

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Blackfinch Group has appointed Mark Keogh as head of asset management distribution, as the firm looks to boost the growth of its managed and tailored investment solutions business.

In his new role, Keogh will focus on delivering Blackfinch's managed portfolio service and tailored portfolio service solutions to financial advisers across the UK. He joins the firm after 13 years at Liontrust Asset Management, most recently as its head of UK sales for managed portfolio services, where he worked with discretionary fund managers, national advice firms, networks, acquirers and financial advisers.  Blackfinch unveils infrastructure and property funds "I am excited to join Blackfinch at a time of significant growth and opportunity. The firm's values, transparency, ada...

Bank of England sets up consortium to discuss use of AI in UK financial services

EQ Investors hires LGT fund selector Matthew Wiles as head of fund research

7IM poaches from abrdn and Mercer for investment management team hires
People moves

7IM poaches from abrdn and Mercer for investment management team hires

Asim Qadri and Brian Leitao join

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 September 2024 • 1 min read
M&G poaches former Amundi investment specialist for fixed income investment director role
People moves

M&G poaches former Amundi investment specialist for fixed income investment director role

Joe Sullivan-Bissett joins

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 September 2024 • 1 min read
