Blackfinch hires Mark Keogh as asset management distribution boss

Blackfinch Group has appointed Mark Keogh as head of asset management distribution, as the firm looks to boost the growth of its managed and tailored investment solutions business.
In his new role, Keogh will focus on delivering Blackfinch's managed portfolio service and tailored portfolio service solutions to financial advisers across the UK. He joins the firm after 13 years at Liontrust Asset Management, most recently as its head of UK sales for managed portfolio services, where he worked with discretionary fund managers, national advice firms, networks, acquirers and financial advisers. Blackfinch unveils infrastructure and property funds "I am excited to join Blackfinch at a time of significant growth and opportunity. The firm's values, transparency, ada...
