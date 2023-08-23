Liontrust to lose FTSE 250 spot in reshuffle as abrdn drops out of FTSE 100

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The latest FTSE quarterly reshuffle may not see any asset managers or investment companies join the UK’s blue chip index.
The latest FTSE quarterly reshuffle may not see any asset managers or investment companies join the UK’s blue chip index.

Liontrust Asset Management is set to lose its spot in the FTSE 250 index, while abrdn could once again be ousted from the FTSE 100 in September.

FTSE Russell said on Monday (22 August), that abrdn could lose its FTSE 100 place for the second time in 12 months, having been demoted to the FTSE 250 last September, before regaining its place in the December reshuffle

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

According to Morningstar data, abrdn's share price is down 8% year-to-date, but it has tumbled by over 28% in the last month alone. In the firm's half-year results published on 8 August, it revealed profits across its investment arm had fallen 66% as it reported heavy redemptions.

Liontrust Asset Management, which announced its takeover bid for struggling Swiss asset manager GAM Investments in May, could be also ousted from the FTSE 250 index. The firm's share price was down 42.1% year-to-date, according to Morningstar. 

Warehouse REIT could also drop out of the FTSE 250 index, as well as broker CMC Markets, venture capital firm Molten Ventures and Vanquis Banking Group. 

British Land relegated to FTSE 250

The companies joining the FTSE 100 in September may be Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Diploma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Marks & Spencer Group. 

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 could also welcome 888 Holdings, Breedon Group, CAB Payments Holdings, Ceres Power Holdings, Johnson Matthey, Moonpig Group, Persimmon, RS Group and Tullow Oil. 

These potential moves are indicative and based on data as of 18 August. The changes will be confirmed after market close on 30 August, based on data as at market close on 29 August. 

