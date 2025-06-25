Liontrust share price drops 5% as it reports near 30% pre-tax profit decline

Covering the period ending 31 March 2025, the firm's pre-tax profits fell to £48.3m on the back of lower gross profits and underlying operating expenses. Its gross profit dropped to £157.7m in the last financial year, down from £186.1m a year prior. Liontrust suffers £1.3bn outflows as AUM drops 8% The latest figures include £3.6m in performance fee revenues, which saw a 65% fall from the £10.4m figure posted in 2024. In addition, the asset manager's underlying operating expenses were down 7% on an annual basis to £112m while elsewhere in the report, its assets under manage...