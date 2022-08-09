LGIM flows rise but AUM falls due to 'market movements'

AUM down to $1.3trn

Nigel Wilson, group chief executive of Legal & General
Nigel Wilson, group chief executive of Legal & General

Legal and General’s asset management business LGIM reported external net flows of £65.6bn for the first half of the year, a substantial increase from the previous year, however its overall assets under management fell due to “market movements”.

The firm reported flows of £65.6bn for the first six months of the year compared to £27.4bn for the same period in 2021.

However, despite this its assets under management fell slightly to £1.29trn from £1.33trn, according to the results published on 9 August. Legal and General Investment Management was the only part of the overall Legal & General business that produced a loss when it came to operating profit, down 2% to £200m.

In its strategy section the company said it continues to focus on "higher-margin product areas" naming real assets, ETFs, multi-asset and fixed income as its key areas.

"We see a sizeable opportunity in real assets and are expanding our distribution footprint and our range of capabilities: for example, we are launching a new renewable infrastructure equity offering in 2022 in partnership with NTR," the results said.

In October last year, LGIM and NTR, a renewable energy specialist, confirmed their intention to partner.

Net flows into real assets was £700m for the period, down slightly from the £800m of flows for the first half of 2021.

However, external flows into index funds and multi-asset strategies improved.

Multi-asset funds saw £3.1bn of net flows compared to £1.8bn the previous year, while index net flows jumped to £25bn from £4.7bn. The company said this was due to new flows into Japan and Asia, but offset by outflows from the UK and US.

LGIM noted that overall it saw £22.5bn of net flows from Japanese clients and was now Japan's seventh largest asset manager.

Nigel Wilson, group chief executive said: "We are committed to providing financial security for our customers and colleagues in a tough economic climate and remain confident in our ability to grow profits sustainably and at attractive returns over the long-term."

Legal & General's share price was down slightly (0.1%) on market open while the FTSE 100 was up 0.6%.

Trustpilot