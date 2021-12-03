Asset managers commit to executive pay engagement following LGIM's decision to end feedback

Last month the Financial Times saw a letter in which Legal & General noted that, for over a decade, its asset management arm has responded to companies consulting with the firm about proposed changes to executive pay.

"History has shown us that a majority of companies do not act on the feedback we provide to these remuneration consultations," the letter said.

Investment Week approached large asset managers, including abrdn, Aviva Investors, Columbia Threadneedle and Schroders, all of which said they would continue to engage on renumeration.

Nathan Leclerq, head of corporate governance at Aviva Investors, noted that while it can be "frustrating" to provide feedback to companies and not have those concerns addressed, "over the years there have also been numerous occasions where engaging with companies has led to pay arrangements that better align management's interests with shareholders and stakeholders more broadly".

Another asset manager agreed, noting specific examples such as M&S keeping its shareholder returns in the pay to align with the shareholder experience, and BT which overhauled its pay structure to better align with shareholder outcomes.

Figures from PwC show that this investor activity is paying off.

The firm's analysis of annual reports showed chief executive pay in FTSE 100 companies has fallen by nearly a tenth this year due to shareholder pressure.

Median total remuneration for FTSE 100 chief executives dropped 9% in the 2021 financial year to £2.9m. Almost a third of CEOs received no bonus and nearly half faced a salary freeze.

abrdn acknowledged the level of work involved saying they had 190 requests for input on remuneration in 2020 from UK companies and over 150 in 2021 so far.

However, that level of work is not off putting to them. A spokesperson for the firm said: "We believe that this continues to be a valuable opportunity to make our views known to companies who are seeking the views of shareholders and we have direct experience where companies have altered their plans relating to pay following clear messages received from shareholders."

Kimberly Lewis, head of active ownership at Schroders, highlighted that executive compensation "is a priority topic" for the firm.

"We believe that appropriate compensation practices are fundamental in driving long-term sustainable value creation, delivery on strategy, and creating the desired culture and behaviour within organisations," she said.

"As part of having strong governance practices in place, we believe boards should play an active role in engagement with major long-term shareholders, including on executive compensation."

How important is it?

Aside from the firms themselves, industry bodies and experts note the importance of continuing to act on executive pay.

ShareSoc director Cliff Weight said renumeration "is a window on the soul of the company".

"It is often an early warning sign of poor governance," he added. "Too many companies say nice things about their mission, vision, and ESG credentials, but when you look under the bonnet, you see the short term profit bias built into the bonus and incentive schemes which drive culture and behaviour."

The Investment Association also acknowledges the importance, having recently called for "continued restraint" on pay in a letter to chairs of the FTSE 350 renumeration committees in mid-November.

The industry body also said ESG metrics should be used in determining pay and bonuses, and the metrics should be clearly linked to company strategy.

Daniele Vitale, head of corporate governance for UK and Europe at Georgeson, a consultant on shareholder engagement, said he expects this crossover between ESG and renumeration to be a key theme during the next AGM season.

When asked why LGIM thought it had not seen success in the campaign, despite figures showing declining executive pay, Dominic Brancatic, global COO of the firm, said "it is really difficult to keep everyone happy".

Brancatic said companies are engaging with multiple different investors who expect different things.

"LGIM and what they come out with, I fully understand that," he said. "Because they may not be getting what they want. However, another investor may feel they are to a point. And so it is a really, hard balancing act for companies."

Vitale highlighted the importance of understanding that LGIM will dedicate fewer resources to engaging with companies on pay, without saying they are no longer focused or care about executive pay.

"They will continue to vote and analyse the resolutions…it just means companies will have to dedicate more resources to understanding what their investors are thinking and kind of focus on that with more attention," he said.

Indeed, Brancatic added that investors are under pressure because they have limited resources so this kind of prioritisation is crucial.

Weight agreed said that while investors need to engage they also need ensure they work smart and allocate time appropriately.