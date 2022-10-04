Investors must put people's health at the heart of their decisions

Some of those links are well understood - such as pricing policies for vaccines and medicines. But health as a broader ESG theme has been something of a blind spot for many investors.

Harnessing the full potential of institutional investors to help build healthier societies would deliver a major prize: higher quality and longer lives, not least for millions of people whose retirement assets are managed by fiduciary investors. For example, investor stewardship of food retailers and manufacturers to ensure they develop and implement strategies to improve the healthiness of their products is already having a big and positive impact on health.

Similarly, stewarding companies to ensure they pay living wages and offer secure contracts is helping to reduce the stresses that impact people's physical and mental health. Having stable employment and adequate pay are key building blocks for a healthy life. When people do not have what they need to heat their homes or buy healthy food, and are constantly worrying about making ends meet, it can lead to chronic poor health.

Given the links to corporate and wider economic resilience, health-related financial risks can be highly material for investors. Consider productivity. Poor health and sickness absence is costing businesses all over the world. In the UK alone, 70 million workdays are lost each year due to mental health issues. Almost a third of the productivity gap between the north and the rest of England is caused by ill health. Globally, McKinsey has highlighted that poor health costs as much as 15% of GDP.

And yet, health is largely absent from asset managers' risk assessments and sustainability indices, with a majority of asset owners reporting that they are not aware of options to invest in funds delivering positive health impacts. Many so-called ethical or sustainability funds do not include health-related exclusions on tobacco, alcohol or gambling companies. Indeed, while tobacco kills more than eight million people each year, British American Tobacco was granted the third highest ESG rating in the FTSE 100 by Refinitiv in 2021.

Thankfully, momentum for change has already started to build. Worldwide, companies face strengthening regulation about how their products and policies contribute to public health. For example, 42 countries now have sugar taxes in place - more than the number of countries with carbon taxes.

Public scrutiny is also increasing. Alongside a growing consumer demand for healthier products, savers increasingly expect companies to act responsibly. A 2019 UK Government survey found that over 70% of the British public want their investments to avoid harm and achieve good for people and the planet. A third of pension savers would prefer to divest completely from companies that fail to pay their employees a living wage - a key factor in terms of positive health outcomes.

Investors are beginning to act. For example, Legal & General has called for a ‘H for health' to be included in the ESG approach. Rathbone Greenbank has supported calls for mandatory reporting by food companies on the healthiness of their sales. It is encouraging to see asset managers bringing deeply knowledgeable health analysts into their ESG teams. Meanwhile, a growing number of asset owners are putting health as an explicit theme in their responsible investment policies.

Now is the time for others to follow their lead. It is time for public health to become as well embedded in investment policies as climate considerations have recently become. Just as our collective security and prosperity depends upon a healthy, stable climate, so too does it rely on healthy populations across the world.

Poor health is a systemic risk that investors can no longer afford to ignore. We need to accelerate the wider prioritisation of health issue among the investor community, so they can play their part in laying the foundations needed to build healthier societies that are truly worth retiring into.

Catherine Howarth is chief executive of ShareAction