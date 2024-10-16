Legal & General private markets chief appointed to head retail division in leadership shake-up

Replacing Hickman at the end of the year is Laura Mason. She currently serves as private markets CEO, having founded the team's alternative assets business and led its institutional retirement division. She was appointed to her current role this summer, when the group announced plans to merge LGIM and the alternative assets platform Legal & General Capital as a "unified, global, public and private markets asset manager". Mason, who previously spent eight years as a consultant at Towers Perrin prior to the merger with Watson Wyatt, said she is "delighted" to take leadership of the tea...