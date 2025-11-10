Ryan Lee joins L&G as head of liquidity distribution

Joins from DWS

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Legal & General has appointed Ryan Lee as head of liquidity distribution with the view to expand its cash and money market fund capabilities.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Goodhart Partners raises over £100m for inaugural equity fund range

Aegon Ethical Cautious Managed fund loses Titan Square Mile rating over underperformance

Trustpilot