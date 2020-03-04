Lazard Asset Management
London-based global adviser
Lazard Asset Management has a history dating back to 1848, and has served as a trusted advisor to governments, businesses, and individuals around the world, managing investment portfolios and providing investment advice to institutional and individual investors.
The firm now operates from 18 cities across 13 countries with a global staff of more than 750. Upwards of 300 investment personnel manage assets across a range of global, regional and country-specific strategies (both traditional and alternative) in listed equity and fixed income. It recently launched a global commodities fund focusing primarily on futures as well as stocks.
Lazard's George on the case for hedged convertibles
In today's market environment, uncertainty is widespread.
Lazard launches EM managed volatility fund
Targets 20%-30% lower risk than average
Gallery: 11 outlooks for asset classes, themes and investing styles in 2020
Senior fund managers and economists discuss biggest headwinds and tailwinds
The unlikely EM countries showing 'economic promise'
Emerging markets, much like developed markets, have been influenced by macroeconomic and political developments since the start of the year.
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Butcher named Invesco CIO as Mustoe steps down
European equity income specialist
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Kames Capital nabs new head of high yield from Janus Henderson
Eleanor Price also joins team
Lazard launches high-quality Scandinavian bond fund
Run by Michael Weidner and Daniel Herdt
Lazard hires sustainable investment co-heads
Based in London and New York
View From The Top: Lazard's Jeremy Taylor on his first six months as the firm's CEO
Firm's forecast for 2019
Lazard AM to launch global commodities fund
Investing in commodity futures and stocks
Lazard AM promotes Taylor to UK CEO as Bill Smith retires
Smith departs after 16 years with the firm
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018
This year's event takes place on 5 July
Emerging markets managers eye MENA opportunities as specialist assets tumble
Popular following GFC
Lazard launches UCITs version of global hedged convertible fund
Run by Sean Reynolds
Lazard's Custis: Could M&A activity entice investors back to the UK market?
UK M&A activity in Q1 strongest for a decade
Lazard AM's Custis reverses bearish outlook for UK financials
Anticipates improved consumer confidence
Why consumers will determine the UK's economic prospects in 2018
British consumers held up well in the wake of the UK Brexit referendum last year, but signs of weakness have emerged.
Investment Conundrums: Lazard AM's Donald - 'The potential for protectionist policies under Trump remains a chief concern for EM investors'
China debt level's and Trump's agenda cited as key risks
Former Lazard MD to become R&M chair
Effective 1 October
Lazard AM's Custis rotates out of UK consumer-facing stocks as Brexit concerns intensify
Buying stocks with overseas exposure
Gemini co-founder Jupp steps down from director role
Will focus on client relationships