Gallery: 100 days to COP27

100 days

clock • 1 min read
Cop27
Wind farm on hill 580x358
007 silvia merler 580x358
008 angel agudo 580x358
006 eoin murray 13 580x358
005 eleanor fraser smith 580x358
004 stephanie maier 580x358
003 carlo cuijpers 580x358
002 erin leonard 580x358
001 jennifer anderson 580x358
Ahead of COP27, asset managers consider the urgent issues

The ES Alliance Bernstein Sustainable US Equity (onshore) and AB Alliance Bernstein Sustainable US Thematic (offshore).
ESG

Pair of AllianceBernstein funds receive double rating from RSMR

Active and responsible classifications

Georgie Lee
clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
Asset managers prioritised Article 8 and Article 9 products for the first phase of the European ESG Template reporting, but Morningstar research shows that the data is inconsistent.
ESG

Financial advisers will struggle to meet MiFID II sustainability obligations due to patchy data

Lack of product comparability

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 July 2022 • 2 min read
Around 42% of global private assets, or $4.7trn, is now managed in funds that claim to follow sustainable investment principles
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Private markets take steps towards the 'mainstreaming' of ESG

Issues around data and transparency

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 July 2022 • 5 min read
