Lazard AM expands UCITS range with 'AI-enhanced' US small-cap equity fund

Lazard Asset Management has expanded its UCITS range with the launch of a US small-cap equity fund, seeded with $100m assets under management.
The fund is designed to capture independent inefficiencies across the US small-cap market by systematically combining multiple idiosyncratic alpha sources through an "AI-enhanced" investment process, the fund house explained. Managed by the US systematic equity team led by portfolio manager Oren Shiran, the UCITS fund will provide access to the Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity strategy, which has provided annualised net returns of 10.9% since its launch in 2015, the firm said. Lazard AM co-head of ESG Nikita Singhal exits The San Francisco-based team uses a proprietary quantit...
