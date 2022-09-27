In a talk at the Square Mile Investment Conference today (27 September), Fox stressed how the SDGs were useful for government and society, but asked why firms did not instead use a bespoke model which considers risk and reward instead of them.

Jennifer Anderson, co-head of sustainable investment and ESG at Lazard Asset Management, agreed, stating that she had been "surprised" how much the industry had adopted SDG, with Lazard being "very cautious" on claiming its products are SDG-aligned.

She explained that with SDGs, and in general, the industry must learn to better distinguish between the products and services a firm provides and the operation of the firm when considering ESG, giving the example of an arms company with a strong diversity policy.

Anderson also cautioned that the industry reliance on the UN Principles for Responsible Investing had led to asset managers reporting all engagement with firms, not simply engagement that pressures companies to better consider ESG principles.

This means that asset managers may display an inflated level of engagement, this is "not necessary an accurate reflection" of this.

"I think making that distinction is increasingly important" and that as the asset management industry, "we can do much better job of reporting that", Anderson added.

ESG performance

Fox said that with over 20 years of track records for sustainable funds, there were two clear 'stages' they struggled through: commodity booms and valuation compression, pointing to the China's commodity super cycle and following the dotcom bust as examples.

He described the pandemic was a "progressive crisis", that had acted as a "catalyst" for many positive trends, such as the growth in healthcare and digitalisation.

However, he now warned that markets were in a "regressive crisis", stating you need "basically bombs and coal to sort out our current problems".

Anderson also said that previously, the ESG sector had been narrowly focused on some "asset-lite" sectors, such as technology and healthcare.

Now, with the growth in net zero enthusiasm across the economy and pushes from governments, we may enter an era of "ESG 2.0 funds" that better focus on broader sectors.

Exclusion

Exclusion was another topic of discussion, with both speakers agreeing that exclusion will still remain, but as Fox said, it will be "small, targeted and thoughtful".

Anderson noted that as increase in popularity, exclusion will naturally become part of that while being "underwritten as part of sustainability funds".

Looking to exclusion, Fox gave the example of SSE. He said that when he had first invested in the stock, it had 80% of its energy generated from renewables, compared to about 20% from hydrocarbons. Now, the firm approaches 90% to 95% of energy generated from renewables.

He compared this to UK oil majors, which he said have about 5% of energy generated from renewables, with 95% generated from hydrocarbons.

While Fox said that RLAM had "no negative exclusion on oil majors", he said he would require progress from the oil majors to invest in them. He added that when he examines current capex of oil majors, "you have $18bn going into carbon and $2bn into renewables".

He continued: "You are going to make a judgement as to whether that business model is reflexive enough and whether that changes embedded enough, and I think at the moment we'd rather wait a bit longer to see it."

He said that speaking to the chair of National Grid (which RLAM invests in): "You join National Grid because you want to deliver net zero, you are passionate about it and believe in it.

"You typically join an oil major because you want to drill for oil. For a board to try and tell its employees to do net zero is pushing against something that does not want to do it."