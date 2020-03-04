Kepler Partners
FCA's board requirements won't curtail another Woodford
Changes to fund boards not enough to make a difference
Kepler sees discount opportunities in trio of UK equity trusts
Continuing Brexit uncertainty drives up prices
Why investment trusts must tread carefully when it comes to private investments
Establishing differences between minority and majority investing
Who triumphed at the Investment Research Awards 2017?
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Investment Research Awards 2017 in categories including Best Fund Ratings and Research Service and Best Investment Research Site.
Mark Barnett comes top in Kepler's new income trust ratings
Perpetual Income & Growth trust leads the way
Kepler brings in Sloane Robinson to run second fund on its Dublin UCITS platform
Long-biased long/short EM equities strategy
Kepler Partners: A look under the bonnet of new Alliance Trust structure
Trust once again becoming 'relevant' for investors
Where next for trust discounts?
Long term, discounts have moved in tandem with FTSE All Share
The big emerging market trust opportunities as sentiment remains subdued
Emerging market investment trusts are still trading on discounts as wide as 19%, despite the broader rally for the region continuing to gain momentum.
The IT buying opportunities as political strife clouds Europe outlook
Kepler Partners' Pascal Dowling analyses how an already 'politically fractured' Europe will cope with a number of elections in the coming year and highlights the European-focused investment trusts positioned to capture the opportunities from a sell-off...
Kepler Partners launches first fund on Dublin UCITS platform
Global equity beta neutral fund
How do small-cap trusts' risk-adjusted returns compare with open-ended funds?
Kepler Partners' analysis of more than 280 funds reveals why even the most concentrated of small- and micro-cap focused trusts have superior risk/return characteristics.
How have renewable trusts fared in face of government headwinds?
Green energy trusts have outperformed expectations despite the government's removal of the climate change levy exemption, writes Pascal Dowling of Kepler Partners.