Kepler joins forces with Talomon Capital to launch private equity-linked fund

KLS Talomon PE Alpha fund

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Alternatives solutions provider Kepler Partners has teamed up with Talomon Capital to bring a long-only private equity-linked UCITS fund to market.

The KLS Talomon PE Alpha fund, recently launched on Kepler's KLS Funds platform, aims to invest in top performing public companies that are controlled by private equity owners, based on the rationale that these companies consistently outperform the markets.  London-headquartered Talomon uses this investment philosophy on its Talomon PE Alpha strategy, which invests in 40 mid-cap developed market equities and has an annualised return of 24.1% since January 2012, according to Kepler.  Unigestion and Kepler Cheuvreux join forces to set up public equities asset manager Jussi Nyrölä fou...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

