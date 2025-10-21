Kepler Partners' Josef Licsauer: China's recovery is for real and these trusts will benefit most

No longer 'uninvestable'

clock • 6 min read

For much of the past five years, China has carried the ‘uninvestable’ label.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment Trusts

Home REIT narrows annual losses in delayed results as bids for portfolio emerge
Investment Trusts

Home REIT narrows annual losses in delayed results as bids for portfolio emerge

NAV per share down 11.6%

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 October 2025 • 3 min read
JPM Global Growth & Income most exposed to potential Mag Seven repricing
Investment Trusts

JPM Global Growth & Income most exposed to potential Mag Seven repricing

30% NAV exposed to Mag Seven

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 October 2025 • 3 min read
David Stevenson: Investment trust IPO drought a real problem
Investment Trusts

David Stevenson: Investment trust IPO drought a real problem

Innovation needed

David Stevenson
clock 16 October 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot