Deep Dive: Investment trust discounts should be seen as an opportunity not a concern

Activism a main worry

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

Investment trust discounts are wider than any period since the 2008 great financial crisis, which to a consumer, could be a great buying opportunity, despite this characteristic being treated with growing levels of wariness in recent months.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK investors swapping cash for gold and alternative assets

US GDP grows 3.3% in Q2 despite subdued trade

More on Investment Trusts

Deep Dive: Investment trust discounts should be seen as an opportunity not a concern
Investment Trusts

Deep Dive: Investment trust discounts should be seen as an opportunity not a concern

Activism a main worry

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 August 2025 • 4 min read
Blackstone increases stake in Warehouse REIT
Investment Trusts

Blackstone increases stake in Warehouse REIT

Holdings at over 34%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 August 2025 • 1 min read
Henderson European and Fidelity European trusts set dates for merger
Investment Trusts

Henderson European and Fidelity European trusts set dates for merger

Expected to complete in September

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 22 August 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot