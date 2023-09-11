JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

Equity trusts dominate platform most bought lists despite recent alternatives issuance

Investment Trusts

Equity trusts dominate platform most bought lists despite recent alternatives issuance

Numis report on retail demand for trusts

clock 11 September 2023 • 2 min read
JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

Investment Trusts

JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

Dividend details in due course

clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read
JGGI's second merger 'just about perfect'

Investment Trusts

JGGI's second merger 'just about perfect'

Different to SCIN deal

clock 28 October 2022 • 3 min read
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income seeks second merger in 12 months

Investment Trusts

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income seeks second merger in 12 months

JPMorgan Elect

clock 27 October 2022 • 2 min read
Sarah Godfrey: Inflation busters in the spotlight

UK

Sarah Godfrey: Inflation busters in the spotlight

At least 2.5% per annum

clock 17 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Nomura AM poaches bond manager from Neuberger Berman

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot