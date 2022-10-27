JPMorgan Global Growth & Income seeks second merger in 12 months

JPMorgan Elect

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Elect could complete its merger by the end of the current calendar year.
Image:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Elect could complete its merger by the end of the current calendar year.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) is in talks with JPMorgan Elect (JPE) to merge the two trusts, making it the second merger for the former in under a year.

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (27 October), it said the two boards had signed Heads of Terms in respect of a proposed merger of the two companies.

According to the notice, the merger will be effected by way of a scheme of reconstruction of JPE, which will be absorbed into JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

This is expected to complete by the end of 2022, if it is approved by shareholders of both trusts.

If approved, the process will be carried out under section 110 of the Insolvency Act, resulting in the voluntary liquidation of JPE and transfer of assets to JGGI.

JPMorgan Russian Securities seeks move away from pure Russian equities

In the notice, JPMorgan said the board of (JGGI) believed that this would enable its shareholders to "benefit from the greater economies of scale that are expected to result from the enlarged asset base, including greater liquidity in JGGI shares and cost efficiencies".

If this is completed it will see JGGI's assets under management swell to £1.7bn, having just been pushed over the billion mark by its takeover of Scottish Investment trust (SCIN).

This first merger completed on 1 September as the result of a strategic review of both portfolios and an independent review by the SCIN board of its then management.

The JPMorgan team leading the deal spoke to Investment Week last month about how they were manging its new cohort of shareholders and endeavouring to make the transition for them easier.

Prior to its first takeover, JGGI's AUM stood at £740m, meaning if the Elect deal completes it will have more than doubled in size in under a year.

Chair of JGGI, Tristan Hillgarth, said: "Building on the success of the company's combination with the Scottish Investment Trust PLC in August of this year, these proposals will add further scale and cost synergies that will allow both groups of shareholders to benefit from the greater scale of the trust."

He said JGGI "will continue to benefit from the strength and depth of the JPMorgan management team and an investment strategy and process that has delivered strong results for shareholders".

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

JPM Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

Mayfair Capital hires new lead manager for Swiss Life pan-European fund

More on Investment Trusts

Experts consider the proposed changes to JPM Russian Securities.
Investment Trusts

JPM Russian Securities faces significant sentiment headwinds to portfolio changes

‘Would they object on ethical grounds?’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 October 2022 • 4 min read
Wind up or merger of JPMorgan Russian Securities not a 'viable' option.
Investment Trusts

JPMorgan Russian Securities seeks move away from pure Russian equities

Fees would be reinstated

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 October 2022 • 2 min read
According to the AIC, Schroder BSC Social Impact’s share price total return is down 4.4% in the past year.
Investment Trusts

Schroder BSC Social Impact proposes investment policy shake-up

NAV total return positive for the year

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Refinitiv: UK funds suffer largest outflows on record in September

24 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Despite headwinds, ESG continues to perform

24 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Rishi Sunak wins race to become next prime minister

24 October 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot