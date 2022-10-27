JPMorgan Global Growth & Income seeks second merger in 12 months

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Elect could complete its merger by the end of the current calendar year.

In a London Stock Exchange notice published today (27 October), it said the two boards had signed Heads of Terms in respect of a proposed merger of the two companies.

According to the notice, the merger will be effected by way of a scheme of reconstruction of JPE, which will be absorbed into JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

This is expected to complete by the end of 2022, if it is approved by shareholders of both trusts.

If approved, the process will be carried out under section 110 of the Insolvency Act, resulting in the voluntary liquidation of JPE and transfer of assets to JGGI.

In the notice, JPMorgan said the board of (JGGI) believed that this would enable its shareholders to "benefit from the greater economies of scale that are expected to result from the enlarged asset base, including greater liquidity in JGGI shares and cost efficiencies".

If this is completed it will see JGGI's assets under management swell to £1.7bn, having just been pushed over the billion mark by its takeover of Scottish Investment trust (SCIN).

This first merger completed on 1 September as the result of a strategic review of both portfolios and an independent review by the SCIN board of its then management.

The JPMorgan team leading the deal spoke to Investment Week last month about how they were manging its new cohort of shareholders and endeavouring to make the transition for them easier.

Prior to its first takeover, JGGI's AUM stood at £740m, meaning if the Elect deal completes it will have more than doubled in size in under a year.

Chair of JGGI, Tristan Hillgarth, said: "Building on the success of the company's combination with the Scottish Investment Trust PLC in August of this year, these proposals will add further scale and cost synergies that will allow both groups of shareholders to benefit from the greater scale of the trust."

He said JGGI "will continue to benefit from the strength and depth of the JPMorgan management team and an investment strategy and process that has delivered strong results for shareholders".