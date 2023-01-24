JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

Dividend details in due course

Merger of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and JPMorgan Elect was announced last October.
The merger between JPMorgan Elect and JPMorgan Global Growth & Income hit a new milestone as the portfolios become nearly 80% aligned ahead of amalgamation.

In a London Stock Exchange notice yesterday (23 January), JP Morgan said the £1.5bn JGGI trust had the necessary C Shares added on 20 December, and since then the realignment of the Elect portfolio to match the former's had been "progressing well", with around 77% commonality, to date.

According to the Association of Investment Companies, the JGGI C shares portfolio has £255.1m in total assets.

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income seeks second merger in 12 months

This follows a similar pattern to JGGI's previous merger last year with Scottish Investment trust, where SCIN's portfolio was completely overturned to mirror JGGI's set up, in order to make the movement of assets over easier when the time came.

Regarding JGGI and Elect, JP Morgan reminded clients that while the process was still ongoing, the trusts assets would continue to be held as a separate pool until Elect's portfolio is satisfactorily aligned.

They also flagged the shifting dividend policy, as JP Morgan Elect shareholders would be paid a dividend based on the net income of the assets in the C share pool prior to the conversion "should the directors resolve to pay any such dividend", they said.

Further details on the process and the dividend payment will be shared in due course they added.

