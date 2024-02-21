JP Morgan Global Growth & Income raises £34.5m in placing and retail offer

Retail offer ‘materially oversubscribed’

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) trust has raised £34.5m in a placing and retail offer launched last week.

In a stock exchange notice today (21 February), the trust said its retail offer has been "materially oversubscribed", with orders exceeding the €8m threshold and subject to scale back. Subject to admission, the fund will issue a total of 6,472,847 new ordinary shares at 5p each in the capital of the trust, at an issue price of 533.75p per new share. The issue price represents a 0.6% premium to cum-income NAV as of Monday (19 February), which was the last published net asset value per share before the closing of the fundraising. JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

More on Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer
Investment Trusts

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

14% premium to share price

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

25% of share capital

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 23 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee
Investment Trusts

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

By up to 25bps

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot