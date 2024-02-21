JP Morgan Global Growth & Income raises £34.5m in placing and retail offer

JP Morgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) trust has raised £34.5m in a placing and retail offer launched last week.
In a stock exchange notice today (21 February), the trust said its retail offer has been "materially oversubscribed", with orders exceeding the €8m threshold and subject to scale back. Subject to admission, the fund will issue a total of 6,472,847 new ordinary shares at 5p each in the capital of the trust, at an issue price of 533.75p per new share. The issue price represents a 0.6% premium to cum-income NAV as of Monday (19 February), which was the last published net asset value per share before the closing of the fundraising. JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes