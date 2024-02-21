JP Morgan Global Growth & Income raises £34.5m in placing and retail offer

In a stock exchange notice today (21 February), the trust said its retail offer has been "materially oversubscribed", with orders exceeding the €8m threshold and subject to scale back. Subject to admission, the fund will issue a total of 6,472,847 new ordinary shares at 5p each in the capital of the trust, at an issue price of 533.75p per new share. The issue price represents a 0.6% premium to cum-income NAV as of Monday (19 February), which was the last published net asset value per share before the closing of the fundraising. JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m f...