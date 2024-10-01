Jupiter Fund Management names former senior BlackRock equities deputy CIO as non-executive director

Jupiter Fund Management has appointed James Macpherson as non-executive director, bringing over three decades of experience at the firm.
Macpherson, who is also serving as a non-executive director and chair designate of JPMorgan Global Growth and Income trust, will become part of three committees at Jupiter: audit and risk, remuneration and nomination committees. Jupiter shuts UK Smaller Companies Focus fund after AUM slumps below £38m Prior to joining Jupiter, he was the deputy CIO of fundamental active equities at BlackRock between 2016 and 2020, heading the global, thematic, natural resources and health science strategies of the company, as well as its closed-end equity funds. David Cruickshank, chair of Jupiter ...
