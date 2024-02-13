JP Morgan Global Growth & Income launches up to £40m fundraise amid wealth manager demand

The board said the trust has demonstrated "continued strong performance" in 2023 and into 2024, with its shares trading at an average premium to net asset value of around 1.2%, leading to ongoing demand for its shares, with nearly 51 million shares issued over the last 12 months. JGGI revealed it has been approached by a "large wealth manager", which was not named by the trust, showing interest in its shares. JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment As a result, the board decided to undertake a placing to provide new and existing investors the opportun...