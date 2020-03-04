JPMorgan Chase

Ex-JPM banker to become CEO of Man United
Former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Ed Woodward will become Manchester United's next chief executive in July after David Gill announced he will step down from the role at the end of the season.

JPMorgan's 'London Whale' departs
The JPMorgan Chase employee, dubbed the ‘London Whale', who was responsible for an estimated $2bn loss has left the bank.

