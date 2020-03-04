JPMorgan Chase
Fund managers slash exposure to global equities on trade war fears
US 30-year Treasury plunges to record low
JPMorgan: 'Brexit could hurt everybody'
Chief executive Jamie Dimon issues stern warning on UK's exit from EU
US banks criticise lack of Brexit clarity and warn on jobs
Secret meeting with US commerce secretary
JPMorgan Chase agrees $13bn settlement over toxic MBS
US investment banking giant JPMorgan Chase has agreed a mammoth $13bn (£8bn) settlement in relation to sales of residential mortgage-backed securities which contributed to the financial crisis.
JPMorgan Chase takes total job cuts to 19,000
JPMorgan Chase has announced at least an extra 3,000 job cuts as part of plans to reduce its overall expenses, taking total job losses to 19,000.
Ex-JPM banker to become CEO of Man United
Former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Ed Woodward will become Manchester United's next chief executive in July after David Gill announced he will step down from the role at the end of the season.
US regulators castigate JPM Chase after $6.2bn trading loss
J.P. Morgan Chase was last night ordered to improve its risk management following a $6.2bn (£3.8bn) derivatives trading loss highlighted by a London-based employee dubbed the "Whale".
Buffett: US banks are no longer systemic risks
Veteran investor Warren Buffett has said US banks have strengthened their capital positions to a level where they no longer pose a threat to the economy.
EU to criminalise LIBOR fixing
The European Commission has cracked down on the fixing of interest rates in the latest twist to the LIBOR scandal, which has dominated headlines in recent weeks.
JPMorgan's 'London Whale' departs
The JPMorgan Chase employee, dubbed the ‘London Whale', who was responsible for an estimated $2bn loss has left the bank.
JPM restructures global fixed income team
J.P. Morgan has created a $100bn new multi-asset unit which will see a restructure of the firm's global fixed income team.
JPMorgan Chase sells 70% of 'London Whale' position
JPMorgan Chase & Co has sold off around 70% of the ‘London Whale' position which caused $2bn of trading losses for the investment bank, according to reports.
JP Morgan Chase sells $25bn in securities to make up for trading loss
JP Morgan Chase has sold an estimated $25bn of profitable securities in an effort to boost earnings and recoup some of the $2bn it suffered in trading losses earlier this month.
JPM CIO unit holds $100bn in 'risky bonds'
J.P. Morgan Chase's CIO unit - the arm at the centre of a $2bn trading loss - has more than $100bn invested in asset-backed securities and structured products, according to reports.
Stocks under pressure as Greece set to return to polls
US stocks slumped overnight, pressuring the Dow Jones Industrial Average near to a four-month low, as political concerns in Greece continued to cloud the outlook for the global economy.
Odey and hedge funds hit by JP Morgan Chase loss
A group of hedge funds, including those run by Odey Asset Management, had a combined $1bn invested in JP Morgan Chase which suffered a near 10% drop in its share price on Friday.
JPMorgan Chase shares fall on shock $2bn trading loss
Shares in JPMorgan Chase fell almost 7% in after hours trading on Wall Street on Thursday after it revealed a surprise $2bn derivatives trading loss by a London trader.
J.P. Morgan profits fall to $5.4bn
J.P. Morgan Chase, the US banking giant based in New York, saw profits fall 3.1% overall in Q1, but still beat analysts' forecasts.
Hedge fund star Odey's top US picks for 2012
Odey Asset Management's Crispin Odey is favouring US financials and tech stocks across his portfolios, with mega-cap investment banks among his top picks.
Fed to stress test six US banks on Europe fears
The Federal Reserve plans to stress test six major US banks against market shocks, as part of an annual review of bank health.
Wall Street suffers worst quarter since financial crisis
Wall Street's biggest banks had their worst quarter of results since 2008's financial crisis, with trading revenue down 35% on last year.
US 'to sue' dozen banks over housing bubble mortgages
The US is planning to sue more than a dozen major banks for misrepresenting the quality of mortgages they sold during the housing bubble, the New York Times reports.
JPMorgan Chase downgrades LinkedIn
Analysts at JPMorgan Chase have downgraded LinkedIn from a'buy' to 'neutral' recommendation, amid concerns the stock is overheated.